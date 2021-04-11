Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $55.75. Approximately 4,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 934,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,777,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vericel by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

