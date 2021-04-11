Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,438 shares of company stock worth $4,167,660 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 170,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,630,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

