VestChain (VEST) Price Up 34.2% Over Last Week

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VestChain has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $57,345.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VestChain has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00086537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00621294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00034718 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.