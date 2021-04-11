Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.67 ($24.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,019 shares of company stock worth $6,475,264 over the last 90 days.

Victrex stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,326 ($30.39). 87,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,180. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,161.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,148.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

