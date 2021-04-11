Vinodka Murria Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Summerway Capital Plc (LON:SWC) Stock

Summerway Capital Plc (LON:SWC) insider Vinodka Murria sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £1,650,000 ($2,155,735.56).

On Friday, January 15th, Vinodka Murria purchased 500,000 shares of Summerway Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £425,000 ($555,265.22).

LON:SWC opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Friday. Summerway Capital Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.08. The firm has a market cap of £18.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14.

About Summerway Capital

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

