Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to “Overweight” at Simmons

Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.23.

VNOM stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $7,631,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $7,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 266,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

