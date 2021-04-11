Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $412.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

