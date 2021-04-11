Virtu Financial LLC Invests $217,000 in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of IBA opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

