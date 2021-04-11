Virtu Financial LLC Invests $237,000 in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,709 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Dorchester Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMLP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.