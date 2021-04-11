Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVT stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.59.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

