Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,249.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 437,220 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 410,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

