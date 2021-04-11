Virtu Financial LLC Sells 12,069 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE ING opened at $12.38 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.