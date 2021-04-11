Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

