Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.20.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $252.92 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,723,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

