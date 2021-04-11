Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 134.64 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £38.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.03.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.