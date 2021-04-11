Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,957 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after buying an additional 911,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $23,655,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,855,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,756,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Barclays raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

