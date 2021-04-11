Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,151 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

