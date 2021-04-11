Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 324.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NYSE PBH opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

