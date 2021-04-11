Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,523 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after acquiring an additional 76,415 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Belden by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,596,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Belden by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,498,000.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

