Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 48,755 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,755 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $7,282,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

