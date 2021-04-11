Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

