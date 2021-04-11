Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,600,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $475.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.21.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

