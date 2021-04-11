Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after buying an additional 64,129 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.