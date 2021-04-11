Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

