Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,088,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $193.48 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $193.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

