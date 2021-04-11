Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $160,000 Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

