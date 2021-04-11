Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

