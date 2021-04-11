Waltonchain Reaches Market Cap of $154.49 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $154.49 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.65 or 0.03586552 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00033555 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.