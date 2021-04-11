Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,894 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $33,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Waters by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 32.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $307.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

