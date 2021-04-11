WAX Price Down 16.3% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $362.61 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 145.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00039240 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,719,354,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,552,415,228 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

