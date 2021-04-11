Wealthlocks (WLT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.12 Million

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be purchased for about $64.25 or 0.00106662 BTC on popular exchanges. Wealthlocks has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $16,867.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wealthlocks has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wealthlocks alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.52 or 0.00736294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,092.82 or 1.01420509 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.82 or 0.00761684 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,187 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wealthlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wealthlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.