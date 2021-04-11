Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,303 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,280,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

