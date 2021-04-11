Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

