Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSM stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

