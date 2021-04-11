Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Chimerix worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chimerix by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

