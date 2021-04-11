Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,829 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Amerant Bancorp worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

AMTB opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $719.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.