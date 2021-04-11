Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,738 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRC. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRC opened at $16.08 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

