William Blair Weighs in on F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($3.33) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

FSTX stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

