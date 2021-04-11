WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.83

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 42221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 185.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 680,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after buying an additional 308,123 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after buying an additional 1,168,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

