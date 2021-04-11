Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,065,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.