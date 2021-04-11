Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT opened at $1.81 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

