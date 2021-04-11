World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Cfra currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

