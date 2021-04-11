WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

