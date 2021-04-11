YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $110,483.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for $5.37 or 0.00008970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $104,726.80 and $110,483.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00081494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031832 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

