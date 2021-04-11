Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.