Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.39. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

