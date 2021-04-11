Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Brokerages predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.49. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.07 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.