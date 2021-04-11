Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce $3.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $15.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,708,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.