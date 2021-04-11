Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.79. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $9.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.41.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.27 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

