Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report sales of $9.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $11.10 billion. Tesla reported sales of $5.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $48.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $677.02. 21,437,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,054,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $672.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.06.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

